MV Electrosystems IPO opens on July 30; check price band, issue size, key dates & more

Haryana-based MV Electrosystems, which manufactures electric power and electronics equipment for railway rolling stock, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 400-425 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on July 30, with anchor investor bidding set to begin on July 29, and the issue will close on August 3.

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At the upper end of the price band, the company’s market capitalisation is estimated at around Rs 1,160 crore. MV Electrosystems expects to finalise the basis of allotment on August 4, while its equity shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 6, Thursday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 290 crore. MV Electrosystems manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock, including IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion equipment for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and EMUs, cable protection and management products, and electrical components, systems and sub-systems.

The company focuses on the research, design and development of electrical equipment and power electronics systems for the railway industry. It plans to use the IPO proceeds for long-term working capital requirements, investment in research, design and development activities for new power electronic equipment, and general corporate purposes.

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On the financial front, MV Electrosystems reported a loss of Rs 12.6 crore for the financial year ended March 2026, against a profit of Rs 1.4 crore in the previous year. Revenue declined 21 per cent to Rs 49.4 crore from Rs 62.6 crore during the same period.

Of the total issue, 75 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent. Retail investors will have 10 per cent of the issue reserved for them. Sundae Capital Advisors is the sole merchant banker managing the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar. MV Electrosystems is scheduled to list on August 6.