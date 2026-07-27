RAF’s conduct during students’ Parliament march under review, say sources

Students’ protest: The CRPF is conducting an internal professional review of the RAF's actions following the agitation during the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi's Connaught Place area, sources said. The force is preparing a report on the firing reported during the protest, and an official investigation report from the CRPF and RAF is expected after a detailed assessment of the incident.

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Some protesters were injured after pellets hit the ground during the march. At least four cases of pellet-gun injuries among protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have been reported. India Today Digital spoke to one such victim whose medical records showed pellet injuries sustained during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.

According to CRPF sources, more than 47 RAF personnel were also injured in the Connaught Place area, with some seriously hurt. During the protest, the Delhi Police and RAF used crowd-control measures, including tear gas and lathi-charge.

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Sources said the review by the CRPF is an internal professional assessment of the RAF's actions after the agitation. Such post-event assessments are part of the force's Standard Operating Procedure after every major operation and examine all aspects of the RAF's actions and the overall operation.

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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear two separate pleas on Monday alleging police excesses against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, will take up the matter as per the apex court's cause list of July 27.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan sought urgent listing, stating that police had used excessive force against the students. He informed the bench that two separate petitions had been filed concerning the violence during student protests across the country. The Chief Justice then scheduled the hearing for July 27.

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Students had been protesting in several states against the paper leak. In Delhi, a Cockroach Janta Party-led march on July 20 saw clashes between protesters and security personnel. The police used lathis and tear gas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament. The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. The CJP called off its 36-day agitation on Saturday after Pradhan resigned and the government accepted its other demands.