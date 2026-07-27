Juniper Green Energy IPO to open on July 30; check price band, issue size & more

JuniperGreen Energy has fixed the price band for its Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering at Rs 214-225 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on July 30, with anchor investor bidding scheduled to begin on July 29. The issue will close on August 3.

At the upper end of the price band, the Gurugram-based renewable energy independent power producer is estimated to command a market capitalisation of about Rs 12,802.47 crore. The basis of allotment is scheduled for August 4, while refunds and the credit of equity shares to successful bidders will take place on August 5. The company is slated to list on the stock exchanges on August 6, with the shares to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Juniper Green Energy says it is among the top 10 largest renewable independent power producers in India. As of June 2026, the company had expanded its portfolio to 50 projects with a total capacity of 7,910.20 MW, or 10,247.06 MWp. It began with its first solar project, with a capacity of 100 MW, commissioned in March 2020.

Of its 50 projects, 20 are operational with a capacity of 1,794.80 MW. Another 19 contracted projects under construction have a capacity of 2,875.40 MW, while 11 awarded projects under construction have a combined capacity of 3,240 MW.

The company plans to use Rs 1,411.9 crore from the net proceeds of the issue towards repayment of loans, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes. Its consolidated outstanding fund-based borrowings stood at Rs 13,266 crore as of June 2026.

Advertisement

Juniper Green Energy, which has compared itself with listed peers including ACME Solar Holdings, NTPC Green Energy and Adani Green Energy, reported a 10.9 per cent rise in profit to Rs 40.5 crore and a 41.3 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 718.9 crore for the year ended March 2026, compared with the previous year.

ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.