Govt pushing for holistic education reforms, to reduce dependence on coaching: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the government's commitment to transforming India's education system by reducing students' reliance on coaching centres and adopting a more holistic approach to school education.

Speaking at Agenda Aajtak's 'Shiksha ki Pariksha,' Pradhan outlined significant changes within the sector, including the globalisation of education and the introduction of a multilingual framework in universities.

A core objective of the government's reform strategy is to phase out the entrenched coaching culture prevalent in Indian education. Pradhan emphasised the introduction of AI-driven learning systems, such as those developed at IIT Kanpur, which aim to facilitate interactive exam preparation for students. “We aim to eradicate coaching dependency by offering these innovative learning tools,” he stated.

The minister acknowledged the complexities surrounding competitive examinations and the evolving educational landscape. Over the past decade, India's education system has experienced substantial shifts, driven by a strong impetus towards internationalisation and robust reforms.

“In the past six months, the education department has confronted numerous challenges. As we reflect on the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020, our foremost responsibility is to implement it effectively across the nation,” Pradhan added.

Internationalisation of education

Pradhan also highlighted the government's ambitious vision for the next two to three decades, focusing on establishing India as a pivotal hub for global citizens. “Our goal is to elevate Indian universities to world-class standards while fostering global connections, with campuses extending to regions such as Africa and Abu Dhabi,” he explained.

The National Education Policy (NEP) has paved the way for enhancing international exchanges and prioritising quality education. Recent developments, including the establishment of a Southampton campus in New Delhi and plans for a Hopkins University campus, are expected to improve educational quality through collaborative programs further.

The government is particularly keen on promoting language exchange among states, exemplified by initiatives like Bhartiya Bhasha Diwas, which celebrates 13 different languages.