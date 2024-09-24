ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam postponed due to Diwali, check new dates here, download schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Final exams for November 2024 due to Diwali falling on November 1. Group 1 exams will now start on November 3, with Group 2 scheduled to begin on November 9.
In its official statement, the ICAI noted, "It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Diwali (Deepavali) Festival across India, Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2024 stands rescheduled." The revised dates for Group 1 are November 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams will take place on November 9, 11, and 13. Previously, the exams were slated to be held from November 1 to 11.
In a recent development, the ICAI also reopened the application window for two days, allowing candidates to submit their forms with a late fee of ₹600 on September 11 and 12.
However, ICAI clarified that there will be no changes to the schedule for the Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course exams in International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, both set for November 2024.
CAI CA November 2024 Exam: Steps to Download the Rescheduled Notice
To access the rescheduled exam timetable for the ICAI CA November 2024 exams, candidates can follow these steps:
For further information, candidates are advised to regularly check the ICAI website for updates.
Earlier, Group 1 exams were set for November 1, 3, and 5, 2024, while Group 2 exams were scheduled for November 7, 9, and 11, 2024. The revised dates can be found on the official website.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today