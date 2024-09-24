ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam postponed due to Diwali, check new dates here, download schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Final exams for November 2024 due to Diwali falling on November 1. Group 1 exams will now start on November 3, with Group 2 scheduled to begin on November 9.

In its official statement, the ICAI noted, "It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Diwali (Deepavali) Festival across India, Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2024 stands rescheduled." The revised dates for Group 1 are November 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams will take place on November 9, 11, and 13. Previously, the exams were slated to be held from November 1 to 11.

In a recent development, the ICAI also reopened the application window for two days, allowing candidates to submit their forms with a late fee of ₹600 on September 11 and 12.

However, ICAI clarified that there will be no changes to the schedule for the Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course exams in International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, both set for November 2024.

CAI CA November 2024 Exam: Steps to Download the Rescheduled Notice

To access the rescheduled exam timetable for the ICAI CA November 2024 exams, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Click on the link for the rescheduled exam dates notice under the latest announcements section.

A PDF file will open displaying the revised timetable.

Download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The ICAI has also clarified that the examination schedule will remain unchanged even if any of the exam dates are declared as public holidays by the Central Government, State Governments, or Local Authorities.

For further information, candidates are advised to regularly check the ICAI website for updates.

Earlier, Group 1 exams were set for November 1, 3, and 5, 2024, while Group 2 exams were scheduled for November 7, 9, and 11, 2024. The revised dates can be found on the official website.