“Calculate the stress on Mjolnir’s handle”: Captain America vs Thanos fight makes it to IIT Varanasi exam

One of the most iconic moments from Avengers: Endgame—when Captain America wields Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, against Thanos—has found its way into an IIT Varanasi exam paper.

The institute included a question about this epic scene, blending pop culture with engineering principles. The question has since gone viral on social media, captivating both Marvel fans and engineering enthusiasts alike.

The exam challenged students with, "Calculate the stress on Mjolnir's 5/8 inch handle and the strain on the hammerhead and handle as they transition from elastic to plastic deformation after Captain America strikes Thanos."

But the complexity didn’t stop there—students were further tasked to compute the "recovering strain and remaining plastic strain" when Captain America summons the hammer back after the impact.

The inclusion of such a pop culture reference in a serious academic setting has sparked a lot of buzz online. Business Today was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the post.

One user commented, “Who says physics doesn’t apply to Marvel movies?” while another praised the creativity behind the question, stating, “Cool professor for sure.” Even alumni couldn’t resist chiming in. One former student said, “That’s so cool. They never made such papers when I was there,” while another added, “Wish my profs were this cool during my IIT BHU days.”

The scene in question is one of the most celebrated moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans around the world remember when Captain America, played by Chris Evans, proves himself worthy by lifting Mjolnir, after Thanos, portrayed by Josh Brolin, shatters his shield. The twist had audiences roaring in theaters, and now it’s making waves in engineering classrooms.

The viral exam question demonstrates how pop culture can be effectively incorporated into education, making complex subjects more relatable and engaging. As one social media user humorously pointed out, "True fan detected."