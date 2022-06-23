ICICI Bank launches ‘Campus Power’ for the student ecosystem

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a digital platform to address the needs of the students aspiring to pursue higher education in India and abroad. Called ‘Campus Power’, the one-stop platform is designed to assist entire student ecosystem comprising students, parents and institutes. It offers both banking and value-added solutions at one place, eliminating the need for the student ecosystem to contact with multiple stakeholders. It is also available for customers of other banks.

The private lender mentioned that ‘Campus Power’ assists users to explore financial products matching their needs ranging from bank accounts including overseas accounts, education loan and its tax benefit, foreign exchange solutions, payment solutions, cards, other loans and investments. The platform also provides information regarding a host of value-added services related to higher studies in India and foreign countries including Canada, UK, Germany, USA and Australia.

Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Asset, ICICI Bank said, “We at ICICI Bank, believe in customer centricity and constantly try to enhance our offerings with the evolving market expectations. We have observed the education lifecycle in depth to understand diverse needs of students in various stages of their life. We have found out from our research that students, their parents and institutions grapple with the challenge of interacting with multiple stakeholders to resolve issues related to their higher studies. This assumes importance with increasing number of students opting for higher studies in India and abroad."

ICICI Bank is even setting up branches dedicated to the student ecosystem. The first branch has been set up at IIT Kanpur and seven more will be added in the campus of top premier institutes across the country.



