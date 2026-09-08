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IIM Bangalore enters global top 25 in FT 2026 ranking, retains India’s No. 1 B-school spot

IIM Bangalore enters global top 25 in FT 2026 ranking, retains India’s No. 1 B-school spot

IIM Bangalore also recorded a significant improvement in its Alumni Network Rank, which rose to 19 globally from 31 last year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 1:34 PM IST
IIM Bangalore enters global top 25 in FT 2026 ranking, retains India’s No. 1 B-school spotThe ranking assesses business schools using 19 criteria.

IIM Bangalore has broken into the global top 25 business schools in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) 2026 ranking, with its two-year full-time MBA programme, the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), securing the 21st position worldwide.

The institute has also retained its position as the top-ranked Indian B-school in the list and is the only Indian institution to make it to the global top 25. IIM Bangalore was ranked 28th globally in 2025 and 41st in 2024.

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The improvement was driven by stronger performance across several career-related parameters.

The institute's Weighted Salary score increased, indicating improved salary outcomes for graduates, while its Career Progress rank climbed to 69 from 90 in 2025. Its Careers Service rank also improved to 8 from 11 last year.

Alumni-related indicators carry 56% of the overall weight in the Financial Times assessment, making the gains in career outcomes an important factor behind IIM Bangalore's improved ranking.

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Commenting on the ranking, Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge, IIM Bangalore, said the results highlight the value of an IIMB education and the global impact of its graduates.

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“The FT MiM 2026 rankings bear testament to the transformational value of an IIMB education and the impact our graduates are making globally,” he said.

He said the institute benchmarks its curriculum, teaching methods and outcomes against leading business schools worldwide.

“We benchmark our curriculum, methods and outcomes against the best in the world to ensure that students are equipped to navigate unprecedented business complexities with curiosity as well as with judgment,” Kumar said.

He added that the improvement in career outcomes reinforces the approach taken by the institute.

“The strong gains in career outcomes reaffirm the value of this approach,” he said.

IIM Bangalore also recorded a significant improvement in its Alumni Network Rank, which rose to 19 globally from 31 last year. Its Value for Money Rank moved up to 65 from 78 in 2025.

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The institute also saw gains on diversity and sustainability measures. The share of women on its board increased to 44% from 40%, while its ESG Net Zero Teaching Rank improved to 74 from 86.

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The ranking assesses business schools using 19 criteria. Alumni feedback accounts for 56% of the overall score, while data submitted by institutions contributes the remaining 44%.

The ranking considers factors including employment outcomes, return on investment, diversity, ESG performance and internationalisation to assess the overall performance of business schools.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 1:34 PM IST
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