Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Pfizer shares hit 52-week low after Minipress XL discontinuation; Novartis zooms 13%

Pfizer shares hit 52-week low after Minipress XL discontinuation; Novartis zooms 13%

PFIZER4,333.20(5.73%)

Pfizer said the discontinuation took effect from September 7, 2026, following a decision by Pfizer Inc, USA, to discontinue the manufacture of Minipress XL.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 1:26 PM IST
Pfizer shares hit 52-week low after Minipress XL discontinuation; Novartis zooms 13%Meanwhile, shares of Novartis India Ltd surged 12.87 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,850.95.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd fell 5.96 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a 52-week low of Rs 4,320.40 after the company discontinued marketing, distribution and sale of Minipress XL in India.

Pfizer said the discontinuation took effect from September 7, 2026, following a decision by Pfizer Inc, USA, to discontinue the manufacture of Minipress XL.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In an exchange filing, Pfizer Ltd said it will receive a lump-sum payment of $13.9 million, or around Rs 131.38 crore, from Pfizer Inc, USA, in connection with the discontinuation.

Meanwhile, shares of Novartis India Ltd surged 12.87 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,850.95 after its board approved the acquisition of the trademarks 'Minipress' and 'Minipres' from Pfizer Inc, USA, and Pfizer Products Inc, USA.

The transaction has a total consideration of approximately Rs 1,250 crore, Novartis India said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the deal involves the acquisition of the trademarks registered in India along with certain related intellectual property rights. Novartis India has entered into an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc, USA, and Pfizer Products Inc, USA. The signing and closing of the transaction are scheduled to take place simultaneously, according to the filing.

Advertisement

Minipress XL contains prazosin and is primarily indicated in India for the treatment of hypertension, or high blood pressure, and for managing urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), Novartis said.

According to IQVIA MAT July 2026 data cited in the filing, Minipress XL generated revenue of Rs 228.6 crore and recorded a CAGR of 6.3 per cent over the past four years.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more