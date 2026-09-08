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RCom shares: Canara Bank labels unit 'wilful defaulter'; stock up 5%

RCom shares: Canara Bank labels unit 'wilful defaulter'; stock up 5%

RCOM0.89(4.71%)

RCom said the letter further stated that the promoter of the holding company, Reliance Communications Ltd, in his capacity as an erstwhile chairman & director of RCom, has also been classified as a 'wilful defaulter'.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 1:11 PM IST
RCom shares: Canara Bank labels unit 'wilful defaulter'; stock up 5%RCom is under the control of the resolution professional and the promoter of Reliance Communications Limited has ceased to be a chairman and director of RCom with effect.

Shares of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) were in focus in Tuesday's trade after Canara Bank labelled its unit Reliance Telecom Reliance Telecom (RTL) as wilful defaulter. Reliance Telecom has received a letter from Canara Bank regarding the same.

"Canara Bank has, inter alia, informed RTL that the Review Committee for Wilful Defaulters of the Bank, vide its decision dated August 31, 2026, has concluded that there are sufficient grounds for classification of Reliance Telecom Limited as a Wilful Defaulter in accordance with the applicable guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," RCom said.

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Earlier in the day, RCom shares got locked at its 5 per cent circuit limit at Re 0.89 apiece.

RCom said the letter further stated that the promoter of the holding company, Reliance Communications Limited, in his capacity as an erstwhile chairman & director of RCom, has also been classified as a 'wilful defaulter' in accordance with the applicable RBI guidelines.

Both RCom and RTL are undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The resolution plans in respect of RCOM and RTL, have been approved by the committees of creditors of RCOM and RTL respectively, in accordance with the Code and are presently awaiting approval of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (“NCLT”).

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RCom is under the control of the resolution professional and the promoter of Reliance Communications Limited has ceased to be a chairman and director of RCom with effect..

RCom said the loan account referred in the Letter pertain to the period prior to the CIRP of RTL, and is required in terms of the Code, to be necessarily resolved as a part of a resolution plan or in liquidation, as the case may be.

"Furthermore, legal advice is being sought on the way forward with respect to this development," RCom said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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