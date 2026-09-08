Real culprits remain unaccountable...: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Satya Niketan building collapse

Gandhi said the Satya Niketan collapse was “no isolated tragedy” and cited two other incidents in Delhi to underline what he described as recurring safety failures.

“In the last 4 months, 6 people died in a similar disaster in Saidulajab, and a fire in Hauz Rani claimed 22 lives,” he said.

Gandhi questions accountability

Gandhi alleged that repeated incidents were resulting in the loss of lives, dreams and aspirations without meaningful corrective action.

“Every time, lives, dreams, and aspirations get buried under rubble—and every time, any real action gets nowhere to be found,” he said.

हर बार BJP सरकार का वही शर्मनाक पैटर्न - हादसों से पहले रोकथाम नहीं, उनके बाद बयानबाज़ी होती है, कुछ छोटे अफ़सरों पर ज़िम्मेदारी मढ़ दी जाती है, और असली गुनहगार जवाबदेही मुक्त रहते हैं।



सत्य निकेतन में छात्रों से भरी इमारत का गिरना कोई अकेली त्रासदी नहीं है। पिछले 4 महीनों में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2026

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to shame and silence critics who demand accountability, referring to labels such as “brainwashed Naxal” and “grumpy uncle”.

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According to Gandhi, the use of such labels was intended to “shame, defame, and silence” those who question the government.

“For 12 years, this government has spun you around with lofty talk about the whole world, but never addressed the real issues,” Gandhi said, questioning the BJP government's record on public safety and governance.

Satya Niketan collapse kills seven

The Satya Niketan building, located near Delhi University's South Campus, housed a boys' paying guest accommodation. It collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway, killing seven people and injuring several others.

The Delhi High Court on Monday termed the incident “most unfortunate” and questioned the responsibility of the building owners as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi University.

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The court also raised concerns over accommodation for students from outside Delhi, who often depend on privately operated paying guest facilities.

Gandhi, meanwhile, questioned the functioning of Delhi's “triple engine” government and asked what explained the administration's alleged helplessness in preventing such incidents.

“The helplessness stems from a lack of intent—because where there's no intent, there's no accountability either,” he said.