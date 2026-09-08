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Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports rise up to 70% from 52-week lows; price targets and more 

Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports rise up to 70% from 52-week lows; price targets and more 

Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports: While Adani Power stock trades at Rs 205.15, Adani Enterprises stock trades at Rs 2937 in early deals today. Adani Ports stock was also trading flat at Rs 1694 in the current session.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:37 AM IST
Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports rise up to 70% from 52-week lows; price targets and more Adani Power, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises shares are in a bull run, rising up to 70% from their 52-week lows.

Shares of Adani Power Ltd, Adani Ports Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd are in a bull run, rising up to 70% from their 52-week lows.

Adani Power

Adani Power, the maximum gainer from 52 week low among the three, has risen 70.41% from its low of Rs 120.36 reached on September 5, 2025. It hit a 52 week high of Rs 254.15 on May 29, 2026. Adani Power shares have risen 47% in six months and gained 68% in a year. The Adani Group's multibagger zoomed 186% in three years and rose 1000% in five years.

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Adani Power stock trades at Rs 205.15 mark today against the previous close of Rs 204.75. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.95 lakh crore.

Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the Adani Power stock with a target price of Rs 250. The brokerage values Adani Power at 16 times FY29E EBITDA, investments add Rs 1/share. "The sum of these contributions, adjusted for net debt, results in a target price of 250. APL is trading at an FY29E EV/EBITDA of 13.8 times. We build an EBITDA CAGR of 21 per cent over FY26-29E, a PAT CAGR of 9 per cent over FY26-29E, and capacity additions of 1.3/1.6/3.2GW in FY27/FY28/FY29," it said.

ICICI Securities has an 'add' call on the stock with a price target of Rs 233 on the stock.

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IIFL has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 240. Global brokerage Jefferies finds the stock worth Rs 270.

Antique Stock Broking has a 'Buy' call with a target of Rs 282 on the stock.

JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 253.

Adani Enterprises

Shares of Adani Enterprises have risen 68.28% from their 52 week low. The stock fell to a low of Rs 1753.45 on March 30, 2026.

Adani Enterprises stock trades at Rs 2937 mark today against the previous close of Rs 2939. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.96 lakh crore.

MOFSL is bullish on the Adani Group flagship firm, citing multiple growth engines and the infrastructure player's positioning to benefit from India's next capex cycle. MOFSL has assigned a price target of Rs 3880. "We believe its market leadership, superior scale, diversified growth portfolio, and proven incubator model position AEL to emerge as a leading global infrastructure platform," said MOFSL.

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The brokerage highlighted the company's exposure to airports, roads, data centres, new energy, mining, copper and strategic manufacturing. The brokerage views Adani Enterprises as a differentiated infrastructure incubator, combining established businesses that provide stability with high-growth platforms that can drive the next leg of earnings.

MOFSL's target is higher than the consensus 12-month target on the stock at Rs 3,773. Morgan Stanley on July 30 gave a target of Rs 3,638 on the stock. Jefferies finds the stock worthy of Rs 3,830 level. Cantor Fitzferald's target on AEL stands at Rs 3,744 apiece.

Adani Ports 

Shares of another Adani Group firm Adani Ports have risen 31% from 52 week low. The stock fell to a low of Rs 1293 on January 23, 2026.

Adani Ports stock trades at Rs 1694 mark today against the previous close of Rs 1691. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.90 lakh crore.

Motilal Oswal is bullish on APSEZ, which operates as the largest private port network in India. It expects 26% upside in the stock with a price target of Rs 2130 against the current market price of Rs 1694.

The brokerage said APSEZ is well positioned to sustain strong volume growth, supported by its diversified cargo portfolio and continued investments in port and logistics infrastructure. It estimates the company’s cargo volumes to expand at an 11% CAGR over FY26–FY28. The expected increase in volumes, coupled with operating leverage, should translate into robust financial growth, with revenue, EBITDA and PAT projected to grow at CAGRs of 17%, 18% and 21%, respectively, during FY26–FY28E. The brokerage maintains its BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:37 AM IST
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