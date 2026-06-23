IIMs over the Ivy League: Why young professors are choosing Indian campuses

For years, India’s top management institutes have been seen as launchpads for global careers, with students looking abroad for opportunities and scholars leaving Indian campuses for foreign universities. But a quiet shift is taking place — some of those who left are now returning, bringing back international research experience and reshaping classrooms at home.

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At the centre of this change is Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore), which has seen a sharp rise in younger faculty members, including several foreign-trained PhDs who chose India over academic careers abroad.

From faculty vacancies to a younger classroom

A year ago, roughly one in three faculty chairs across elite IIMs remained vacant, largely because traditional hiring practices focused on candidates with “20-plus-years-of-experience” while overlooking younger researchers. Many of these scholars stayed overseas after completing their studies.

But the trend is now changing. IIM Bangalore has grown not just in size but also in the number of younger academics joining its faculty.

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Only three IIMs — Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Management Indore, and IIM Bangalore — have more than 100 faculty members. Among these three, IIMB stands apart, with nearly 30% of its around 150 faculty members aged under 35. The other two have a larger share of senior or visiting faculty members.

‘Academic ghar wapsi’ and reverse brain drain

The shift has been described as an academic “ghar wapsi” — a reverse brain drain where researchers trained abroad are returning to build careers in India.

A few years ago, IIM Bangalore had fewer than ten professors under the age of 35. Today, that cohort makes up nearly a third of its faculty, with a significant share being researchers who studied abroad and turned down tenure-track opportunities at Ivy League institutions to return to India.

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Young researchers changing India’s academic landscape

For the first time, foreign-trained PhDs are increasingly choosing India over Western tenure tracks, reversing a decades-old pattern of academic talent moving overseas.

This influx of research-active young faculty has also played a role in IIM Bangalore climbing to #28 in the Financial Times 2025 Masters in Management rankings, with gains specifically linked to internationalisation and research — areas where Indian schools have historically lagged.

Moving beyond old cases to India-focused research

The change is also visible in classrooms. Instead of relying mainly on 20-year-old Western business cases, this new generation of faculty members is producing India-centric research with global relevance.

Their work is helping shift the image of Indian institutions from being talent exporters to knowledge creators.

With younger faculty members closer to emerging fields such as AI, climate technology and geopolitics, management education is becoming more aligned with current global challenges rather than being driven only by traditional academic seniority.