'Join me at Jantar Mantar': Cockroach Party founder to return to India on June 6, seeks Education Minister's resignation

Cockroach Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced that he will return to India on June 6. He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called on students and young people to join a planned protest in Delhi.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dipke said he would seek permission for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar and urged supporters to participate. "Will be returning to India to demand the resignation of the Education Minister. I request the youth of India to join this peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and exercise our constitutional right to seek accountability from the government," he said.

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Will be returning to India to demand the resignation of the Education Minister.



I request the youth of India to join this peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and exercise our constitutional right to seek accountability from the government. https://t.co/W8oZsGmgvi — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 1, 2026

Calling for a collective response, Dipke added: "The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us."

Dipke said he plans to arrive in Delhi on the morning of June 6 and invited supporters to join him at the airport before proceeding to seek permission for the protest.

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"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport, and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.

Dipke alleged that a series of exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and argued that accountability was needed. The call for protest comes amid massive controversy around CBSE's new On-Screen Marking system.

Under the new system, answer sheets are scanned and evaluated digitally instead of being checked on paper. However, several students alleged that the scanned answer sheets were blurry, incomplete, or mismatched, and that this may have led to wrong marking and lower-than-expected Class 12 results.

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The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction online since its formation and has attracted support from several public figures.

