Business Today
IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 200 in QS World University Rankings list; DU, Anna University debut in top 500

With 45 Indian universities in the latest rankings -- up from 41 last year -- India has one less university in the top 200 rankings in the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings list compared to the previous edition.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has broken into the world's top 150 universities in the recent edition of the QS World University Rankings 2024, climbing 23 positions to attain the 149th rank globally. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi comes in second spot when it comes to Indian universities at 197 and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at 225.

With 45 Indian universities in the latest rankings -- up from 41 last year -- India has one less university in the top 200 rankings in the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings compared to the previous edition.

Among the top 10 Indian institutions are IIT Kharagpur at the fourth spot with a ranking of 271, IIT Kanpur at 278, IIT Madras at 285, IIT Guwahati at 364, IIT Roorkee at 369. India has two entrants in the world’s top 500 universities with the University of Delhi (407) and Anna University (427) making their debut.

"I'd like to congratulate Indian universities on their ever-improving performance. We've rated 2900 institutions for this year's ranking system, and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the ranking. That is a 297 per cent increase over the last nine years. There has been a continuous, steady improvement by Indian universities," Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder & CEO, of QS, said.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge and University of Oxford are the top three universities globally. Among the top 10 global universities are also Harvard University at number four, Stanford University at number five, Imperial College London at number six, ETH Zurich at number seven, National University of Singapore (NUS) at number eight, UCL at nine and University of California, Berkeley (UCB) at the tenth spot.

Published on: Jun 28, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
