India gets WFME accreditation, medical students can now practice in US, other countries

The National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has been awarded the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition status for a tenure of 10 years, as per a press release from the Union Health Ministry. This will enable Indian medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME recognition, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The release read, “The National Medical Commission (NMC), India, is proud to announce its momentous achievement of being awarded the coveted World Federation for Medical Education recognition status for a remarkable tenure of 10 years. This prestigious recognition is a testament to NMC's unwavering commitment to the highest standards in medical education and accreditation.”

After this development, all 706 existing medical colleges in India have become WFME accredited. Moreover, the new medical colleges that will be set up in the coming 10 years will also become WFME accredited.

It is worth noting that this development is likely to make India an attractive destination for international students.

Yogender Malik, Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and Head Media Division at NMC noted in the release, “WFME's recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in India adheres to global standards. This accolade empowers our students with the opportunity to pursue their careers anywhere in the world, while also making India an attractive destination for international students due to our globally recognized standards."

Moreover, as per the announcement, after NMC being WFME accredited, all the Indian students have become eligible to apply to the Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education and United States Medical Licensing Examination.

The National Medical Commision, NMC, is India's premier regulatory body overseeing medical education and practice. The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) is a global organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide. WFME's accreditation program plays a pivotal role in ensuring that medical institutes meet and uphold the highest international standards of education and training, the PIB release read.

