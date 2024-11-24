IndiGo offers students 6% discount and extra baggage allowance. Check eligibility and conditions

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, has rolled out a new travel program called Student Special to make air travel more affordable and flexible for students. Announced on Friday, November 22, the program offers unique benefits exclusively available through the airline’s website and app.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales, stated, “We are conscious of the unique needs of students and have carved out a ‘Student Special’ offering. By providing added convenience, this product makes travel more accessible and flexible for students.” He added, “IndiGo is honored to be part of their journey, giving wings to aspirations that will shape the future of our nation.”

Key Features of the Student Special Program

The Student Special program offers three core benefits to eligible students:

No Charges for Flight Changes: Students can reschedule their bookings without incurring additional charges, allowing for flexibility in academic schedules.

Up to 6% Discount on Fares: The program offers a discount of up to 6% on base airfare, making travel more affordable.

Extra Baggage Allowance: Students can carry up to 10 kilograms of extra baggage under this scheme, accommodating the need to move personal and academic essentials.

Eligibility and Conditions

To avail of these benefits, students must meet the following criteria: