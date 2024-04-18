Interested in research? Japan offers scholarships for Indians pursuing or interested in research, details here

Japan is inviting applications from Indian students who wish to or are already pursuing research for scholarships under the MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology) scholarship programme.

The scholarship programme begins in the academic year 2025, with the last date of application submission being May 3, 2024.

Related Articles

The scholarship amount will depend upon the course in which the researcher is enrolled. An additional allowance of 2000 to 3000 yen will also be given along with the scholarship amount for researchers who are studying or conducting research in a specific area.

However, in case a scholarship grantee is absent from the university over a certain period of time, the scholarship will be subject to suspension, NDTV reported.

Detailed per month allowance, details here-

143,000 yen (approx ₹ 77,358): for non-regular students or those receiving preparatory education

144,00 yen (approx ₹ 77,902): for regular students part of master’s pr professional courses

145,000 yen (approx ₹ 78,441): for regular students part of doctoral courses



The entrance examination, registration and tuition fees for the universities will be paid by MEXT. In case the grantee is not able to proceed to the master’s course, they will have to pay their own entrance exam fees.



Application Guidelines

To complete the course, applicants must be enrolled in a master's, doctoral, or professional graduate course at a graduate school, or conducting research in a specialised field at an undergraduate department, graduate school, or institute attached to a university, etc., or receiving preparatory education in the Japanese language and other subjects before placement at the university, etc. (Excluding Young Leaders' Program Students or Teacher Training Students.)

For other details, interested students can check out the following link: www.in.emb-japan.go.jp/Education/Research_Student.html



Age Limit:

The grantees must be born on or after April 2, 1990. Exceptions to the applications are limited.



