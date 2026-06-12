ISRO Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2026: How to apply, eligibility & more

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the third edition of the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon (BAH) 2026, opening a direct pipeline for student innovators to contribute to the nation’s space-tech ecosystem.

Powered by innovation platform Hack2skill, the national initiative is designed to crowd-source solutions for some of India's most complex astronomical and climate-related challenges.

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Who are eligible

The competition is open exclusively to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD research scholars currently enrolled in recognised Indian institutions. Working professionals are barred from participating.

Eligible teams must consist of three to four members. Cross-college and cross-university collaborations are permitted, allowing students from different institutions to form a single team.

Critical space challenges

ISRO has put forward 15 specific problem statements that bridge space exploration and terrestrial resource management. The technical challenges range from developing an AI-powered digital twin of India's climate to analyzing Chandrayaan-2 radar data to characterize subsurface ice in the lunar south polar regions for future rover traverse planning.

Other critical problem areas include forecasting solar flares using Aditya-L1 data, identifying exoplanets from noisy light curves, and utilizing generative AI for cloud removal in satellite imagery.

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Important timeline dates

The hackathon timeline began on June 10, 2026, with the opening of registration and idea submissions. ISRO will host two problem statement explainer sessions on June 15 and June 16 to clarify the technical scope of the challenges. The registration window will officially close on July 1, 2026.

Following an evaluation phase, ISRO will announce the final shortlist of teams on July 20, 2026, followed by an induction session the next day. The competition will culminate in a 30-hour live grand finale scheduled for August 6-7, 2026.

How to apply

Participation in the hackathon is entirely free. Teams can apply through the official Hack2skill event portal. During the initial registration phase, teams are not required to build a physical prototype. Instead, they must submit a detailed conceptual solution proposal based on designated templates provided on the platform before the July 1 deadline.

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Mentorship & Incentives

Selected finalists will receive technical mentorship directly from ISRO scientists and domain experts throughout the development process. In addition to national recognition, participants stand a chance to be considered for official internship opportunities at ISRO to work on live space projects. For the physical finale, the organizers will reimburse II AC travel fares for all shortlisted finalists.