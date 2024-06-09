JEE-Advanced results: Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops, Dwija D Patel is female topper

Ved Lahoti from Delhi has bagged the first rank in the JEE (Advanced), of which the results were declared on Sunday. Dwija D Patel from Bombay has become the female topper with an all-India rank of 7.

Ved secured 355 out of 360 marks while Dwija scored 332. Two out of the top 10 candidates are from the Delhi zone, four are from the Madras zone, three are from Bombay, and one is from Roorkee. Last year, six out of the first 10 toppers were from the Hyderabad zone. However, this time candidates from this zone could not make the top 10.

Over 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced). Out of them, 48,248 have qualified including 7,964 female candidates.

A total of 29,639 candidates from the scheduled castes appeared for the test this year, of which 13,835 qualified. 13,935 candidates from the scheduled tribes wrote the papers, of which only 5,087 qualified.

Besides, out of 158 foreign candidates who took the test, only seven have qualified, as per the results announced by IIT Madras - the organising chair this year.

Other toppers include Aditya from the Delhi zone, who secured AIR 2 with 346 marks. Bhogal Palli Sandesh from the Madras zone bagged AIR 3 with 338 marks, followed by Rhythm Kedia from Roorkee with 337 marks at AIR 4, and Putti Kushal Kumar from the Madras zone with 334 marks at AIR 5.

Rajdeep Mishra (333 marks) and Dwija (332 marks) bagged sixth and seventh positions. Both are from the Bombay zone – with Koduru Tejeswar (331 marks) from Madras ranked eighth, Dhruvin H Doshi (329 marks) from Bombay in the ninth position, and Alladaboina SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (329 marks) from Madras with AIR 10.

Dwija from Gujarat’s Rajkot is the only female candidate featuring in the top 10. She was also the only girl to top the JEE (Main) with a 99.99 percentile. In February, she had said that she wanted to opt for computer science engineering at IIT-Bombay