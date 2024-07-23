Karnataka snubs Centre: Siddaramaiah-led cabinet passes resolution scrapping NEET for medical admissions in state

In an apparent snub to Centre, the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has approved a resolution to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions in the state. The resolution, which is part of a trio of significant policy decisions, aims to return the power of conducting medical entrance exams to the state government.

The decision was taken during a late-night Cabinet meeting on July 22 amid widespread controversy and criticism of NEET, which many argue disadvantages students from state education boards.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, a vocal critic of NEET, recently urged the Union government to allow states the autonomy to conduct their own entrance examinations, tailored to their specific educational contexts. This push aligns with the Karnataka Cabinet’s latest resolution and is likely to intensify debates on the fairness and effectiveness of a centralised medical entrance system.

If the Bill is passed, Karnataka will have a its own medical entrance examination. Earlier, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the NEET exam is benefitting students from North India. “The NEET exam must be scrapped immediately and union government must allow states to conduct their own exams. Karnataka has built colleges but NEET exam is benefitting North Indian students and depriving our own students. We all have to unitedly fight against this,” he said.

The move follows Tamil Nadu’s move to abolish the NEET examination and revert to the previous system of state-based medical admissions using Class 12 marks. In June, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that poor students could not afford to prepare for and write the NEET examination.