Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 scorecards released, pass percentage out; check details here  

Karnataka State Board Class 10 Results 2023: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the SSLC or Class 10 results on Monday. Students can check their results at the official KSEEB website—karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The results were announced by Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board chairman R Ramachandra, director of exams H Gopalkrishna and principal secretary of the department Ritesh Singh earlier in the day. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the examination. The state board exam was conducted from March 31 to April 15 at several exam centres across Karnataka.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Results

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka SSLC website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC Results 2023 link on the website’s homepage

Step 3: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 will display on screen

Step 5: Download and save for future use

KSEEB SSLC 10th Results 2023 pass percentage

The overall pass percentage of Karnataka 10th Results 2023 stands at 83.89 per cent. Girls have outdone boys this year. While the pass percentage of female students stands at 87.87 per cent, the pass percentage of boys stands at 80.08 per cent.

Pass percentage has dropped in urban areas compared to rural areas. The pass percentage reported in rural areas this year stood at 87 per cent whereas in urban areas, the same number stood at 79.62 per cent.

KSEEB SSLC 10th Results 2022 pass percentage

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 85.63 per cent. Pass percentage for girls was 92.44 per cent whereas the pass percentage for boys was 86.34 per cent.

KSEEB SSLC 10th Results 2023 toppers

Four students namely Bhoomika Pai (Bengaluru), Anupama Hireholi (Belagavi), Bhimangouda Patil (Vijayawada), and Yashas Gowda (Chikkabalapur) have secured 625/625 in the KSEEB SSLC 10th Results 2023.

Also read: CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result date and time to be announced soon; here's how to check results

Also read: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected to be out soon; check details here