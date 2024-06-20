'Loktantra or leaktantra': Congress leaders' jibe at centre after NTA cancels UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency last night, June 19, announced the cancellation of the largest research examination of India UGC-NET that was conducted just a day before on June 18. The cancellation was done on the grounds of "integrity of the examination may have been compromised".

After the cancellation frenzy, several reactions poured in from the student aspirants, student unions and even the opposition leaders upon the integrity of the top examination in India being compromised.

Several Congress leaders reacted to the cancellation of UGC-NET taking a sharp jibe at the centre, criticising it to not being able to conduct a regular examination.

Congress leader, Ajay Upadhyay reacted, "The NEET scam has not been resolved yet, and suddenly, NTA announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination. It is now clear that it is not the National Testing Agency, it is the 'National Test Fail Agency'. It is continuously playing with students. It has become an agency of paper leaks. The government should take strict actions against this."

Attacking the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), another Congress spokesperson from Lucknow said, "BJP governments are elected by 'loktantra' or 'leaktantra'? So many cases of paper leaks are coming to light. Government is now saying that there can be a paper leak and has appointed CBI to investigate the matter. This government cannot even conduct a paper. How will they run a country?"

Over 10 lakh students appeared for UGC-NET examination, which is held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

On June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received information from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Initial inputs suggest that the exam may have been compromised.

In response, the Ministry of Education decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination to "maintain transparency and integrity. A fresh examination will be scheduled, with details to be announced separately."

The matter has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation, said a statement from PIB.