Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023: TSBIE to announce results today; all details here 

Manabadi TS Inter Results news: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results of the IPE first and second year final exams on Tuesday at 11 am. The TSBIE result 2023 will be announced via a press conference by Telangana minister of education Sabitha Indra Reddy. Students can visit the official state board website—tsbie.cgg.gov.in-- to download their mark sheets once the results are out.

These exams were held across 1,473 centres in the state. While first year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, the second-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year, of which 4.82 lakh appeared for the first-year exams whereas 4.65 lakh appeared for the second-year exams.

How to check results on the official TSBIE website

Step 1: Visit the official website—tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Telangana Inter results 2023’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in required details like roll number and date of birth and hit submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will reflect on screen

Step 5: Download and save for further use

In case the official TSBIE website stops working, students can check their results on alternative websites such as results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, manabadi.co.im, results.shiksha, and indiaresults.com. In order to pass the TS intermediate exams, students have to score a minimum of 35 per cent in both theory and practical exam. Those who are unable to achieve the desired score can apply for supplementary exams.

