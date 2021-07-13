Medical entrance exam NEET-PG 2021 to be held on September 11; check out details

The postgraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2021 for admission to medical courses will be conducted on September 11, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021."

My best wishes to young medical aspirants! — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2021

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, NEET-PG exam, which was scheduled to be held on April 18 earlier, was postponed. The decision was taken keeping the wellbeing of young medical students in mind.



On Monday, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 will be held on September 12.



The application process for NEET-UG commenced today through the website of National Testing Agency.