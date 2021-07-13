NEET UG 2021: Registration to open at 5pm today; check steps, how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021 for admission into MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate courses in medical field in approved and recognised medical, dental and other colleges/institutes in India. Candidates can register via the official NEET websites-- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in from 5pm on July 13 (Tuesday). General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 per person whereas aspirants belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) will have to pay Rs 1,400 per person as the application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST and OBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800 per person.
NEET is conducted in English and 10 Indian regional languages-- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Previously, the NEET (UG) 2021 was slated to take place on August 1, 2021. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the NEET (UG) 2021 exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021 following COVID-19 protocols. In order to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols, the number of cities where the exam is being conducted has been increased from 155 to 198.
HOW TO APPLY FOR NEET 2021
Step 1: Visit one of the above mentioned official NEET 2021 websites
Step 2: Click on the link reading "Fill Application Form" once the registration opens
Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on "New Registration" option
Step 4: Upload required documents and make fee payment
Step 5: Take a printout of the confirmation receipt after fee payment
