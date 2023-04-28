MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2023: MPBSE to announce results soon; How, where to check

MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results: The Madhya Pradesh Board of State Education (MPBSE) will likely declare the class 10 and class 12 on Friday. Students are advised to keep checking the official Madhya Pradesh board websites—mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in for all updates regarding the MP board results 2023. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar is expected to release the MP board class 10 and class 12 results. The merit list will also be released on the same day.

The MP board class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to March 27 whereas the MP board class 12 examination took place from March 2 to April 5, 2023. A total of 19 lakh students appeared for class 10 and class 12 examinations this year from across the state.

Steps to check MP Board Results 2023 on the official MP Board website

- Visit the official MP board website—mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

- Look for the ‘MP Board Class 10th Result 2023’ or the ‘MP Board Class 12th Result 2023’ on the website’s homepage

- Click on any one of these links

- You will then be redirected to a new page

- Key in your credentials like roll number

- Hit submit option

- Your MP Board results 2023 will appear on the screen

- Download and save for future reference

What to do if the website is not working?

In this case, students can visit other websites such as mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their MPBSE class 10 results and MPBSE class 12 results via the MPBSE MOBILE App and/or MP Mobile App, both of which are available on Google Play.

In 2022, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results were released on April 29 at 1 pm.

Also read: JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result today: Where, how to check JEE session 2 results

Also read: UP Board class 10th, 12th result declared! Here's how to check UPMSP results online