Business Today
Education
NEET PG 2024 results out? Check when, where and how to download the scorecards

The results will be published in a PDF format that includes the marks of all candidates who participated in the examination

NEET PG 2024 results likely to be out soon NEET PG 2024 results likely to be out soon

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is anticipated to announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET PG) 2024 any time now in the coming days. Candidates who took the exam can access their results on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Further updates on the results will also be available at nbe.edu.in.

Once the results are released, they will be published in a PDF format that includes the marks of all candidates who participated in the examination. Individual scorecards will be made available a few days following the announcement of the overall results. 

At the same time, with the results, NBEMS will also disclose the cut-off marks for the NEET PG exam. 

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 across two shifts, and given the timeline from last year when the exam was held on March 5, and results were declared on March 14, candidates can expect the results to be announced shortly.

How to Check NEET PG Result 2024:

1. Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.
2. Locate and open the NEET PG result PDF once available.
3. Follow the link provided in the PDF to access the results.
4. Enter your name or roll number to check your score. 

The marking scheme for the NEET PG 2024 exam is as follows:

  • Correct Answer: You will receive 4 marks for each correct answer.
  • Incorrect Answer: 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer due to a 25% negative marking policy.
  • Unattempted Question: No marks will be deducted for any questions you do not attempt.

The tie-breaker criteria for the NEET PG 2024 results are as follows, listed in order of priority:

  1. A candidate with more correct answers on the exam will receive a higher rank.
  2. If still tied, the older candidate will be ranked higher.
  3. If still tied, the candidate with a higher overall percentage in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be ranked higher. For Indian citizens or OCI who completed their medical degree outside India, their FMG Examination percentage will be used instead.

 

Published on: Aug 23, 2024, 5:05 PM IST
