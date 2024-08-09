NEET PG 2024: Why have test centres reduced from 1200 to just 500 for August 11 exam?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2024 examinations on August 11. However, in this round of examination, there has been a significant reduction in the number of test centres, now limited to 500—down from the usual 1,200.

According to the authorities, this decision was made as a precautionary measure aimed at enhancing vigilance during the exam.

This year, the NEET PG examination will be conducted online in two shifts, with two different sets of question papers for each shift. The scores will be normalised to account for the different testing times.

In an effort to minimise travel challenges for candidates, most students have been assigned test centres located within their home cities.

Earlier on Thursday, the NBEMS also released the admit cards for the rescheduled examination, which had previously faced delays and controversies amid the NEET-UG leak controversy. After concerns arose about the examination's integrity, the NEET PG was postponed from its originally scheduled date of June 23, 2024.

In addition, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Friday that seeks to postpone the NEET PG examination due to the inconvenience of allocated cities for some candidates. The legal representative for the petitioners raised concerns about travel arrangements in light of the short notice for the exam, prompting a bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to take note of the submissions.

The petition explicitly requests that details about the normalisation methodology be communicated to candidates to eliminate any potential for irregularities.

Despite the intention to curb malpractices by limiting test locations, candidates are expressing frustration over the logistical challenges posed by the recent changes. The Supreme Court will address these concerns in its upcoming hearing.

Additionally, a wave of rumours regarding a leak of the NEET-PG question paper has emerged on social media just days before the exam. However, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has promptly denied these allegations, asserting that "such reports are false and misleading."

A press release from the NBEMS clarified that the question papers for the NEET-PG 2024 have yet to be finalised. The board has also cautioned against fraudulent claims circulating on platforms like Telegram Messenger, where dishonest agents suggest that the question papers have been compromised and are available for purchase.