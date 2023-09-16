NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 allotment list out soon on mcc.nic.in - required documents, steps to check

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the Round 3 allotment list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG) 2023 today on its official website mcc.nic.in. The allotment list will provide the details of the candidates who have secured seats in medical and dental colleges across the country as per their NEET PG 2023 scores and preferences.

Candidates can check the allotment list by visiting the official website and logging in to their account using the required credentials. Then, they can click on the link for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 allotment list under the 'Online Services' section. Once the list is made available, aspirants will also be able to download their respective allotment letters.

Following the announcement, candidates who have been allotted a seat are required to report to the assigned college for verification and admission process. They will have to carry essential documents for verification. The documents required are NEET PG 2023 scorecard, allotment letter, MBBS/BDS mark sheets, internship completion certificate, registration certificate issued by the Medical/Dental Council of India, identity proof, birth certificate, category certificate (if applicable), and any other documents as specified by the respective medical institution.

If a candidate has been allotted a seat in the round 3 counselling, they will need to report to the allotted college between September 18 and September 25, 2023.

It is pertinent to note that failure to report at the assigned institution within the stipulated time frame, without necessary documents, may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

The NEET PG 2023 is an examination that aims to filter candidates for postgraduate medical courses in India. With multiple counselling rounds, MCC ensures that deserving candidates secure seats in their preferred colleges based on their performance in the examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates regarding the counselling process, further rounds, and any changes in the schedule.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Allotment: Check the step-by-step guide to access and download the NEET PG round 3 allotment result 2023.

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

Go to the homepage, click on the 'PG Medical' tab

Then click on the link that reads, NEET PG round 3 result 2023

Key in the required credentials and the allotment result PDF will appear on the screen

Look for your name in the merit list using the shortcut (ctrl+f) key

Check and download the allotment letter for future reference.

