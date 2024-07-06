NEET UG 2024 counselling postponed until further notice

The counselling for NEET UG 2024 has been postponed until further notice. The NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling, originally set to commence on July 6, has been delayed. This decision follows the Supreme Court's refusal to postpone the NEET UG counselling that was supposed to start on the same day.

The Supreme Court, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is scheduled to address several NEET UG 2024 petitions on July 8. These petitions involve allegations of a paper leak, requests for the cancellation of the entire exam with a demand for its re-conduction, calls for an inquiry into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations, among other concerns.

The NEET UG counselling process, encompassing various rounds such as stray vacancy rounds and mop-up rounds, was supposed to start off for students who successfully passed the medical entrance test. As part of the procedure, eligible candidates are required to register and make the necessary fee payments for their NEET UG counselling. Additionally, they must submit their choices, lock them in, upload essential documents, and physically report to the designated institute.

Notably, NEET UG counselling within the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) encompasses seats across government colleges, central and deemed universities, as well as positions reserved for beneficiaries of the Insured Persons (IP) quota in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges. Also included are seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune.

Moreover, the NTA recently announced the results of a retest conducted for 813 out of 1563 candidates on June 23. In the updated results, the top scorer count decreased from 67 to 61. This reduction occurred as six candidates, who originally received a perfect score of 720/720 due to grace marks awarded for time lost during the exam, did not achieve a flawless score in the retest. Nevertheless, these individuals maintained high scores exceeding 680.

MCC yet to notify counselling schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has not yet notified the counselling schedule of NEET UG and PG courses for the year 2024.

The counselling schedule for NEET UG and PG is announced by MCC on its website on the basis of completion of the exam process and finalisation of seat matrix by National Medical Commission (NMC). In the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, the counselling for UG seats commenced on 19/1/2022, 11/10/2022 and 20/7/2023 respectively.

For the year 2024 NMC has communicated its schedule for finalisation of the seat matrix for UG and PG seats in the last week of June indicating that it will finalise the UG seat matrix by third week of July and PG seat matrix by mid-August. MCC will accordingly notify the counselling schedule. Therefore, it is clarified that MCC has not yet notified the counselling schedule for the year 2024.