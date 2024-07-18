NEET-UG 2024 not cancelled, yet: SC directs NTA to release city-wise results of exam

The Supreme Court has instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the results of the NEET-UG 24 examination on their website according to cities and centres while safeguarding the candidates' identities.

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a group of petitions surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 exam controversy today, July 18. A three-judge bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the petitions today.

Related Articles

As proceedings began, CJI asked the attorney for the cancellation of the exam to prove if the leak was systemic. He said, "You have to show us that the leak was so systemic and affected the entire examination to warrant the cancellation of the entire exam."

The judges heard over 40 petitions, including pleas filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and several students who appeared for the examination. The NTA seeks a transfer of all the cases against it pending in many High Courts regarding the NEET-UG controversy, PTI reported.

A re-examination and revocation of the outcome are also requested, taking into account the purported paper leak and other anomalies.

The court hearing also stumbled upon the question of 61 students scoring 720 out of 720 marks in the examination, even after the marks were revised.

The physics question argument was raised, which stated that the question had two correct answers. The NTA counsel said that 44 out of these 61 were given marks for the questions having one extra answer as per an old NCERT booklet.

In response to this, SC affirmed the fact that there are just 17 students who are, by all facts, truly the first rankers. The CJI D Y Chandrachud said, "As the matter stands now, 61 students get 720/720, out of whom 44 are students who got extra marks for the two correct options for a question. So the number really is 17."