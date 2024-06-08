NEET (UG) 2024 results fairness in question, government initiates high-level review committee

The Central Government, on Saturday, reassured the public of the integrity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET (UG)) 2024 and announced the formation of a high-powered committee to re-evaluate the affected results. This development follows widespread concerns after the May 5th examination results were declared on June 4th.



Among the issues raising alarms were unexpectedly high cut-off scores, compensatory marks awarded, and an unusual number of candidates achieving perfect scores (720/720). Highlighting potential irregularities, eight toppers emerged from a single exam center, with six scoring perfectly and two nearly perfect, scoring 718 and 719.



Addressing these concerns during a press conference, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh assured that there had been no paper leak. NEET (UG), formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is held annually for students pursuing undergraduate medical and dental courses. This year's surprising results prompted stakeholders to question the fairness of the exam.



The NTA, under the Ministry of Education, aiming to alleviate public apprehensions amidst these controversies, detailed that a comprehensive review had been conducted. "Our committee reviewed all details, including CCTV footage, and determined that time was lost at certain centers. The students have been compensated for these lost marks," Singh stated. He noted that the issues affected approximately 1,600 candidates across six centers out of a total of 4,750.



Despite the assurances, the fairness of the scaling formula remained a point of debate, especially with two candidates scoring 718 and 719 marks. Singh emphasized, "The integrity of this exam was not compromised throughout the country." He added that the review of marks for 1,563 students did not significantly impact the overall qualifying rate, which stood close to the general qualifying rate.



To address the controversies, the NTA has formed a high-powered committee to re-analyze the results for the affected candidates. Singh assured that the committee's decision would neither disadvantage the 23 lakh candidates nor the 1,600 students impacted by time loss during the exam.



The early declaration of results, initially scheduled for June 14th but announced on June 4th, further fueled suspicions. Clarifying the matter, the NTA stated that the results were ready ahead of time, demonstrating their commitment to improving efficiency annually.



With 67 candidates achieving perfect scores, partly due to a revised Physics answer key, and multiple writ petitions filed over exam duration issues, the NTA's Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) reviewed the claims, which included verified compensatory marks based on a Supreme Court-approved mechanism.