NEET-UG 2024 Results: NTA releases centre-wise results following SC order; How to check, details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the NEET UG results for 2024, releasing the results categorised by city and examination centre. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and also at neet.ntaonline.in.

The Supreme Court of India, in a ruling on July 18, mandated that the NTA release the NEET UG results by noon on July 20. The apex court directed the agency to publish the marks obtained by candidates without revealing their identities. The order came from a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The court specified that results must be published separately, organised by city and centre.

This announcement follows recent developments in the NEET UG paper leak case, in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four medical students from AIIMS Patna. Dr. Gopal Krushna Pal, Director of AIIMS Patna, stated that the institute would take appropriate action against the students if they are found guilty, according to PTI reports.

This year, the NTA conducted the NEET UG examination on May 5 across 4,750 centres, with results initially announced on June 4. A re-examination for affected candidates was held on June 23, with those results revealed on June 30. Approximately 24 lakh candidates participated in the main examination, while 1,563 candidates took the re-exam.

How to Check NEET UG 2024 Results:

1. Visit the official NTA NEET UG website.

2. Click on the NEET city, centre-wise results link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open; select your state and centre.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates are advised to review their results closely.

