NHAI issues clarification on NEET paper leak in Bihar, 'we do not have any guest house facility in Patna'

In response to recent reports linking the NEET paper leak accused to a NHAI guest house in Patna, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come forward to provide clarification.

NHAI has stated that it does not operate a guest house in Patna, refuting any claims suggesting otherwise. In a statement the authority said, "The media is urged to rectify any misinformation already disseminated and acknowledge this clarification."

The clarification comes after several reports were alleging that the paper leak took place at a guest house owned by NHAI in Patna.

The NEET-UG paper leak case has seen the arrest and imprisonment of 13 candidates and a junior engineer from Danapur municipality named Sikandar. Sikandar, under interrogation, confessed to facilitating accommodation at the alleged NHAI guest house for his nephew, Anurag Yadav, and Anurag's mother, Reena Kumari, on May 4.

Following their stay at the NHAI guest house, Anurag proceeded to a play school located in Khemnichak, on the outskirts of Patna. It is alleged that at this venue, Anurag and other candidates were granted access to the exam question paper and instructed to memorise the answers.

Four aspirants along with Yadav were arrested in connection with result irregularities after confessing that the leaked question paper he had been provided matched the actual exam paper.

Yadav admitted to receiving the leaked NEET question paper and its answers beforehand. Surprisingly, the question paper he encountered during the actual exam matched the leaked one provided by his uncle, as per his confession letter signed by him.

In another big revelation, a person from Bihar has confessed leaking the NEET question paper on the eve of the examination. Revealing the details of the scam, mastermind Amit Anand disclosed that candidates were provided with the leaked question paper and answers on the eve of the exam and were made to memorise the solutions overnight.