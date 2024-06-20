NEET-UG 2024 paper leaked: Bihar accused admits to using leaked question paper in exams

Anurag Yadav, a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) candidate, has been arrested in connection with result irregularities after confessing that the leaked question paper he had been provided matched the actual exam paper.

In a revelation exclusively to India Today, 22-year-old Yadav, the nephew of an engineer affiliated with Bihar's Danapur Town Council, detailed how he was informed by his relative, Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, about the arrangements made for the exam.

Yadav admitted to receiving the leaked NEET question paper and its answers beforehand. Surprisingly, the question paper he encountered during the actual exam matched the leaked one provided by his uncle, as per his confession letter signed by him.

This development comes following the emergence of a confessional note by Yadavendu, implicating the alleged involvement of a 'Mantri Ji' who facilitated accommodations for Yadav, his mother, and other associates in a government bungalow in Patna.

In response to these revelations, the Union Education Ministry has initiated actions by requesting a detailed report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit concerning the suspected irregularities surrounding the NEET exam administration in Patna.

With reports of question paper leaks and other discrepancies circulating in states like Bihar, widespread discontent has surfaced, prompting protests and legal challenges in various high courts and the Supreme Court.

A ministry official emphasised the government's commitment to upholding examination integrity and safeguarding student interests. Any individuals or entities implicated in these malpractices will face stringent repercussions, the official stated.

The NEET UG examination, which took place on May 5 at 4,750 centres with approximately 24 lakh participants, initially scheduled results for June 14 but announced them earlier on June 4 due to expedited answer sheet evaluations.

