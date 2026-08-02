From biometrics to GPS patrols: NTA bets on stronger security after NEET controversy with ₹7.5 crore tender

According to the July 25 tender, the selected agency will provide security at the NTA headquarters on Delhi's Minto Road, its Okhla regional office and other notified locations, as reported by Hindustan Times. It will be responsible for safeguarding personnel, visitors, confidential examination materials, server rooms, strong rooms, warehouses, record rooms and other sensitive facilities.

The contract will initially run for two years, with the option of two one-year extensions based on satisfactory performance. Interested agencies can submit bids until 3 pm on August 17, while technical bids will be opened later the same day.

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NTA issues multiple tenders

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As part of the broader procurement exercise, the NTA also announced through its official social media handles that it has floated separate tenders for housekeeping services, security services and examination-grade printing services through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

According to the announcement, the security and housekeeping tenders for its Delhi office will close on August 17, while the printing services tender has a bid submission deadline of August 20.

Quality over lowest bid

In a departure from the conventional lowest-bid procurement model followed by many government departments, the NTA has opted for the Quality-and-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method, signalling that technical capability will carry greater weight in protecting the country's examination infrastructure.

Under the evaluation process, technical proposals will account for 70% of the final score, while commercial bids will contribute the remaining 30%. Agencies scoring less than 70 marks in the technical assessment will not qualify for the financial evaluation.

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To be eligible, applicants must have at least five years of experience in the security sector, an average annual turnover of ₹10 crore over the previous three financial years, and prior experience providing security for central government institutions or other high-security establishments such as examination bodies, universities, airports, hospitals and metro networks.

The contract is estimated to be worth around ₹7.5 crore, excluding GST. Bidders will also have to submit an earnest money deposit of ₹15 lakh. The selected agency must furnish performance security equivalent to 5% of the total contract value.

Technology-led security measures

The successful bidder will be responsible for regulating access to NTA premises by verifying the identity of employees and visitors, restricting entry to authorised personnel and maintaining detailed visitor records. Security checks at designated points will include the use of door-frame and hand-held metal detectors.

The agency will also be tasked with protecting confidential examination papers, server rooms, digital infrastructure, strong rooms and other secure storage facilities. The tender mandates the use of modern security tools, including GPS-based guard patrol tracking, biometric attendance systems and digital platforms for reporting security incidents.

The document also places significant emphasis on confidentiality. The selected agency and its personnel will be required to safeguard all information related to examination processes, security protocols and IT infrastructure, with these obligations continuing even after the contract expires.

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After the NEET-UG paper leak

The latest procurement exercise comes in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, which led the NTA to cancel the examination conducted on May 3 after receiving an email alleging that a circulated guess paper matched portions of the actual question paper.

The exam was officially scrapped on May 12, and a re-test was held on June 21.

Investigators later concluded that the paper leak had been orchestrated by teachers involved in setting the examination and found no involvement of any government official or NTA functionary.

The simultaneous rollout of tenders for security, housekeeping and high-security printing reflects the agency's attempt to tighten safeguards across the examination process—from secure printing and infrastructure management to round-the-clock surveillance. By giving greater weight to technical expertise instead of simply choosing the lowest bidder, the NTA is seeking to reinforce the security of high-stakes examinations and rebuild public confidence after the NEET-UG controversy.