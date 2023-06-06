Over 55 lakh candidates with BTech, MBA, Master's degree apply for Group D jobs in Uttar Pradesh

The SSC MTS 2023 recruitment exam, which happened in May in Uttar Pradesh, saw a sudden rise in applications for Group D jobs. Over 55 lakh candidates applied for the exam, which is more than double the number of applications received for the previous exam in 2022

Notably, candidates who applied for positions such as peon, watchman, gardener, and others came with an educational background of BTech, MBA, and Master's degree for Group D jobs in Uttar Pradesh, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS Non-Technical) and Havaldar recruitment examinations witnessed a total number of 55,21,917 applications. Out of these, a good number of 19,04,139 candidates come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reported the SSC Central Region Office in Prayagraj.

The data suggests that even candidates with higher educational qualifications are looking to take up low rank government jobs as government jobs are seen as being more secure than private sector jobs. It also highlights the rising unemployment scenario in India.

The SSC's recruitment notification showed that there are approximately 10,880 MTS posts and 529 Havildar CBIC and CBN posts available for the years 2020-2022. Potential candidates were asked to apply from January 18 to February 24.

The applicants’ age limit fell between 18 to 27 years, with particular provisions for exemption available for candidates from reserved categories, in accordance with the rules.

To put some data for context, India's unemployment rose to a three-month high in March to 7.8 per cent as the country's labour markets deteriorated, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Unemployment rate in the country surged in December 2022 to 8.30 per cent but declined in January to 7.14 per cent. It edged up again in February to 7.45 per cent, the CMIE data showed.

Among the states, unemployment was the highest in Haryana at 26.8 per cent closely followed by Rajasthan at 26.4 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 23.1 per cent, Sikkim 20.7 per cent, Bihar 17.6 per cent and Jharkhand 17.5 per cent.

Also Read: 50th GST Council meet to be held in June-end: Here's what is likely on the agenda