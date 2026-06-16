Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to now offer UPSC courses; Awadh Ojha to lead

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has announced the launch of Patanjali Civil Services Academy, marking the Patanjali Group's entry into the highly competitive UPSC coaching sector. The academy will operate from the Patanjali Yogpeeth campus in Haridwar and will be headed by noted civil service educator and former AAP leader Awadh Ojha.

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The academy aims to prepare students for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination as well as various State Public Service Commission examinations through a two-year residential programme.

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Announcing the initiative at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Ramdev said the academy would combine academic preparation with value-based education. He described Awadh Ojha as an educator who has trained lakhs of civil service aspirants and claimed that more than 1,000 of his students have gone on to become IAS and IPS officers.

“At Patanjali Yog Peeth, the Patanjali Civil Service Academy is being launched,” Ramdev said during the event. He added that "students pursuing postgraduate studies at Patanjali would pay less than ₹1 lakh for the programme, while external candidates would be charged approximately ₹2.5 lakh."

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According to information released by the institution, the residential programme will provide coaching, hostel facilities, meditation sessions and personality-development training. Registration for the entrance examination is open until July 14.

Ramdev also stressed the academy’s broader objective of producing capable administrators. He said many students who fail to clear the civil services examination after coaching elsewhere are often left without direction, and expressed confidence that students trained at the Patanjali Academy would make both their families and the country proud. The academy plans to offer scholarships ranging from 80 to 100 per cent for meritorious candidates.

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Awadh Ojha, one of India’s most popular UPSC educators with a large online following, said students would receive quality education in a positive learning environment.

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“Your children will be in a very positive environment here,” Ojha said while addressing parents and aspirants. “There will be no compromise on the standard of education.” He further stated that "experienced faculty members from Delhi's leading coaching institutions would be brought to the Haridwar campus to teach students."

Ojha, known for his history classes and civil services mentoring, previously entered politics and contested the 2025 Delhi Assembly election on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from Patparganj.