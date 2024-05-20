RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science Results. Revaluation details and more

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce, Arts Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will declare the class 12 exam results at 12:15 pm. Students of class 12 can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

A scorecard link will be activated at the online portals once the results are out. Students can also download their mark-sheets through SMS and third-party websites.

What are the other options available

For Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2024, students can also SMS, or use digilocker to check their scores.



Here's how to check via SMS

Type ‘RAJ12 (space) Roll No

Send the SMS to 56263

Rajasthan Board will send the result to the same number

Save the data for future references



Students require a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the RBSE 12th exams. This year, RBSE conducted the exams at 6081 centres for 8,66,270 registered candidates. The online scorecard will be used as a provisional mark sheet until the school authorities issue an original one.

Last year, 95.65 percent of students passed in the Science stream while the commerce stream result recorded a 96.60 pass percentage. The overall passing percentage of the Arts stream was 92.35 per cent.

Revaluation procedure

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the re-evaluation of the Class 12 Result 2024. For that, they need to apply through their respective schools by paying the requisite fee. Students unhappy with their scores can apply for re-totaling.

If they are not satisfied with the re-totaling, the second step is to apply for a photocopy of their answer sheets.