'Satyamev Jayate, Truth has prevailed': Dharmendra Pradhan on SC's decision on NEET-UG 2024, revised results out tomorrow

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his approval of the Supreme Court’s recent decision regarding the NEET-UG examination. At a press conference, Pradhan announced that the final results of the NEET-UG would be released within two days, following revisions to the merit list based on the court's observations.

The Supreme Court dismissed appeals calling for the cancellation and re-administration of the controversial NEET-UG 2024 examination, concluding that there was no substantial evidence to indicate that the integrity of the examination had been compromised by systemic breaches.

This interim decision was welcomed by the ruling BJP-led NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which had faced considerable public criticism and protests over allegations of widespread malpractices, including question paper leaks and impersonation during the exam held on May 5.

“‘Satyamev Jayate’. Truth has prevailed,” Pradhan stated, emphasising the Court's affirmation of the government's position that no large-scale leaks had occurred. He reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process, declaring a zero-tolerance policy toward any irregularities. Pradhan asserted that anyone found guilty of misconduct would face serious consequences.

Additionally, the minister accused opposition parties of attempting to incite "anarchy and civil unrest" related to the NEET issue, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding the examination. As the countdown to the result announcement begins, stakeholders eagerly await the final outcome of the NEET-UG process.

