School admission: Minimum age for Class 1 to be 6 years, Govt tells states, UTs

Students can only be admitted to Class 1 at the age of six years and above, the Ministry of Education told States and Union Territories on Wednesday.

The foundational stage, as defined by the new National Education Policy (NEP), consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years), including three years of preschool education followed by Class 1 and 2.

"The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to Class 2. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers," a senior MoE official said, as per PTI.

The ministry has directed state governments and UT administrations to align their age to admission with the policy and provide admission to class 1 at the age of six years and above, the official added.

The decision has been welcomed by parents and teachers who believe that the move will reduce the academic pressure on students.

President of Delhi Parents Association Aparajita Gautam said the new policy will lighten the academic pressure on students.

Children will not be focusing only on bookish knowledge from now on, Gautam told PTI. "They will not be under pressure of studies as well. This new policy has been drafted very beautifully and we welcome this step. We have been eagerly waiting for the National Education Policy (NEP) to be implemented."

Principal of ITL public school Sudha Acharya said the new policy will benefit students further. If we see other countries with good education policies like Finland, students start their education even late, Acharya added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also advised states to initiate the process of designing and running a two-year diploma in preschool education (DPSE) course in their respective jurisdiction.

"The course is expected to be designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and run or implemented through District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs) under supervision and hold of SCERTs," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

