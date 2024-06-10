'Why was the paper set like this?': Physics Wallah CEO questions difficulty of NEET-UG 2024 exam amid row

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 have sparked controversy, with Alakh Pandey, the CEO of the ed-tech platform Physics Wallah, expressing concern about the exam's difficulty level.

Pandey highlighted the plight of students who scored exceptionally high marks but still face uncertainty about securing seats in top medical colleges. "Students who scored between 610 and 630 managed to get government seats in some states," he told ANI, "but even a score of 650 doesn't guarantee a seat anymore."

#WATCH | On NEET-UG 2024 exam results controversy, Alakh Pandey, CEO, of Physics Wallah, says, "...The students have given up and are contemplating if they should become doctors or not...At a score of 610, 620, 630 students got government medical colleges in different states. But… pic.twitter.com/DWxMSSqOW4 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

He further pointed out the limited number of seats available in premier institutions like AIIMS Delhi. "With only 46 general seats, even the 66 students who scored a perfect 720 wouldn't be guaranteed a place there," Pandey remarked. "This raises a crucial question: how do we decide who gets the seat?"

Pandey's comments come amidst allegations of a possible paper leak and concerns about grace marking being awarded to some students who scored 1563 marks, a seemingly impossible feat. However, even if these allegations are unfounded, Pandey questions the rationale behind setting such a challenging paper.

"Why was the exam set in a way that even a student with full marks might not secure a seat in their dream college?" he asks. This high difficulty level, according to Pandey, has caused immense stress and demotivation among students, leading some to question their career choices as doctors altogether.

Earlier, Pandey said that he would approach the Supreme Court over the NEET UG 2024 result controversy. In a video posted on X, Pandey voiced his concerns about the reported irregularities in the exam results.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has set up a panel to reassess the results of over 1,500 students who received grace marks in the NEET UG 2024 exams, the NTA Director General Subodh Singh said on Saturday.

The four-member panel, led by a former UPSC chairperson, will investigate possible discrepancies in the NEET-UG 2024 results. The committee is expected to report its findings within the next week.