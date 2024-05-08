'Time zone cheating' in IB exams after several question papers leaked on Reddit, Telegram

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) students have reportedly misused the time zone differences to leak the question papers of mathematics and several other subjects through social media platforms, which offered other students who were still supposed to appear for those exams in other time zones, an unfair advantage over others.

Question papers of several IP papers like business management, global politics, mathematics, physics, computer science, biology and chemistry were leaked on social media platforms of Telegram and Reddit, the South China Morning Post reported.

The incident being referred to as 'time zone cheating' has triggered an investigation by the IB authority, as for the first time in the board's 55-year history such a leak has happened. The source of the leak is currently not disclosed by the authorities; suspicions are that Turkey is the source of origin.

As per the reports, the leaked materials were downloaded over 45,000 times until Sunday.

“We have identified the source of this activity and are taking appropriate steps to hold those responsible accountable,” IB said in its statement. However, it didn't specify the source.

The issue has raised concerns and questions on the fairness and authenticity of the IB system.

The board disclosed that very few students were involves in what is being termed as 'time zone cheating.'

"To date, there is no evidence of widespread cheating and we are confident that this activity remains at the fringes of what is otherwise a standard exam session," it said in a release on Sunday.



But what is 'Time Zone Cheating'?

Time zone cheating occurs when students present in one time zone, after completing their exams, share what they remember about the questions on social media. This activity takes place before students in other time zones appear for the exam.

Time zone cheating is banned by IB as a part of their academic integrity policy.

Online petitions have surfaced urging the IB to cancel this year's exams. Many have even asked the board to ensure justice for students unaffected by the leaks. The petition has received over 3,000 signatures.