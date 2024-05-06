TN Plus 2 Result 2024 is out: How to check Tamil Nadu 12th Result on app, Digilocker, SMS and links. Details

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) today announced the Class 12 HSC result 2024.

The TN plus 2 results are available on the official websites – dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

To check and download the TN +2 result 2024, candidates will have to use their registration number as printed on the hall ticket and date of birth.

Where all can I check the results?

TN HSE(+2) Result Mobile App - Goole PlayStore and Apple Store

TN official website - dge.tn.gov.in

TN DGE Results - apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list

TN Result portal - tnresults.nic.in

TN Results 2024 - DigiLocker

SMS

How to check on DigiLocker

The DigiLocker App will provide students with a soft copy of the TN class 12 results. Follow these steps

Open the DigiLocker App

Login using the credentials

Click on Tamil Nadu Board Results

Login using the roll number

The marksheet copy will be displayed

Download the TN HSE marksheets for further reference

How to check via SMS

Type TNBOARD12REGNo. and send to 09282232585. The TN Board 12th Result will be in your inbox.

The TN Board conducted the HSC +2 exams from March 1 to March 22, 2024 for science, arts, commerce and vocational streams. The exams were held in 3,986 exam centers across the state. Around eight lakh students have appeared for the exam.

The overall pass percentage last year was 94.03 per cent which was a minor increase from the 2022’s 93.76 per cent. The girls have outshone boys with a pass percentage of 96.38 per cent while 91.45 per cent of the boys passed the TN HSC +2 exams last year. A total of 326 schools had recorded 100 per cent pass percentage last year.

TN SSLC Class 10 result will be declared on May 10. The TN Class 10 examination was held between March 26 and April 8 and the TN SSLC practical exams were held from February 26 to 28.

