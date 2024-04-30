TS SSC 10th Results 2024 out: Manabadi Telangana BSE 10th Result declared, Check how to download score card 

The Board of Secondary Education Telangana has announced the results for the Senior Secondary Education or class Class 10 today.

The result links are active on the following websites:

- results.bsetelangana.org

- bse.telangana.gov.in

- results.cgg.gov.in

- Manabadi.co.in

How to check TS SSC 10th Results 2024:

- Go on any of the above-mentioned websites

- To see the scorecards, you will need to enter your board exams roll number, along with other details

- You can view the results on the website

The result can be downloaded from the print option given on the screen.

The TS SSC 10th 2024 exams were conducted over two weeks between March 18, 2024 and April 2, 2024. The spot valuation of all the marksheets of TS SSC 10th exams was done between April 3, 2024, and April 13, 2024. A total of 5,08,330 candidates registered for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2024. This number includes both regular and private candidates.

The results saw an impressive passing percentage among the regular candidates at 91.31%.