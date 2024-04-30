scorecardresearch
JAC 12th Board Result 2024: How access online, download marksheet and more. All the details

JAC 12th Board Result: Last year, the pass percentage in the science stream was 81.45 per cent and in arts and commerce streams, it was 95.9 per cent and 88.6 per cent respectively.

JAC 12th Board Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce results for the Class 12 2024 board exams. The results link will be available on jacresults.com. As many as 3,44,822 students appeared in the JAC Class 12 exams this year. While 94,433 candidates appeared in the Class 12 JAC science exam, 25,907 students were enrolled in commerce and 2,24,502 in arts.

Last year, the pass percentage in the science stream was 81.45 per cent and in arts and commerce streams, it was 95.9 per cent and 88.6 per cent respectively.

JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: How to download marksheet

Step 1: Access it online on  jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and indiaresults.com. 

Step 2: Click on the result link in the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, roll number, name and date of birth.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen.

Passing marks

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks. The passing marks rules apply to each subject separately as well as on the entire result an aggregate. Students will have to pass both the practical and theoretical aspects of the results.

Are marksheets available via SMS?

Students last year had the option of checking their results via SMS. All one had to do is type RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll number and send it to 56263

Published on: Apr 30, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
