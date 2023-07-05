UGC Assistant Professor 2023 Eligibility: NET, SET or SLET to be the minimum criteria for direct recruitment; check details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) will be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all higher education institutions.

"Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from 01 July 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," UGC tweeted.

UGC said that amendments have been made in the ‘University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018.’

UGC Gazette Notification:



Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from 01 July 2023.



NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions. pic.twitter.com/dnpHlnfgo2 — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) July 5, 2023

As per UGC, these regulations may now be called the ‘University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023.' The notification further stated that the mentioned changes will be effective from July 1, 2023.

"In the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018, in regulation 3, for sub-regulation 3.10, the following sub regulation shall be substituted, namely: NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," the notification read.

Meanwhile, UGC chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar also shared the news through his Twitter handle, informing that PhD qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested, NSA slapped

Also Read: Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Gurugram; waterlogging, traffic congestion reported in many areas