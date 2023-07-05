Madhya Pradesh man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested, NSA slapped

The police on Wednesday arrested a man who was caught urinating on a tribal worker in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was arrested after a video, which shows him urinating on the tribal man sitting on the ground went viral on social media platforms and sparked outrage in the country.

The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral. The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle told news agency PTI. Furthermore, the police have also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused following directions from Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in reaction to the viral video, had earlier said that he instructed authorities to charge Shukla under the National Security Act. Singh Chouhan said that the government will ensure sternest possible punishment for the accused to make an example of him.

"A criminal is only a criminal, he does not have any caste, religion or party. I have given instructions regarding the Sidhi case, the accused will be punished in such a way that it becomes an example. We will not leave him at any cost," he said.

अपराधी केवल अपराधी होता है, उसकी कोई जाति, धर्म या पार्टी नहीं होती।



सीधी मामले को लेकर मैंने निर्देश दिए हैं, आरोपी को ऐसी सजा दी जाएगी जो उदाहरण बने। हम उसे किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gmNk7PxfZD — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded on Wednesday that the properties of the person accused of urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district be confiscated or demolished.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The incident of a local leader urinating on an Adivasi/Dalit youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh is shameful, inhuman and condemnable. The government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement, that too is very sad."

"The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against the criminal not only by invoking NSA but also by confiscating or demolishing properties owned by him. It also should not shield the accused," she added.

2. मध्य प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार द्वारा इस सम्बंध में मुजरिम को बचाने व उसे अपनी पार्टी का न बताने आदि को त्याग कर उस अपराधी के खिलाफ केवल एनएसए नहीं बल्कि उसकी सम्पत्ति कोे जब्त/ध्वस्त करने की कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। ऐसी घटनायें सभी को शर्मसार करती हैं। (2/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 5, 2023

After the video of the man surfaced, the opposition in the state alleged that Pravesh Shukla is the representative of BJP MLA Kedar Shukla. A photo of the two was shared by Shukla on Facebook. The BJP categorically denied having any association with Shukla.

Kedar Shukla also said Shukla was not his representative but accepted that he knew the accused.

However, Pravesh Shukla's father, Ramakant Shukla, said his son was the representative of Kedar Shukla. "He is a representative of the BJP MLA, which is why he is being targeted by the opposition. I hope there is a thorough investigation in the case, and justice is served," said Ramakant.

