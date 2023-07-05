Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Gurugram; waterlogging, traffic congestion reported in many areas

Heavy rains lashed parts of Gurugram on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city as well as the National Highway. The downpour on Tuesday led to traffic congestion in many parts of the city as roads were inundated with rainwater.

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging in various parts of Gurugram after rainfall



(Visuals from Sector-39) pic.twitter.com/66CCgX7BXu July 4, 2023

#WATCH | Commuters face trouble as a service road gets waterlogged near Subhash Chowk following rainfall in Haryana's Gurugram pic.twitter.com/Em5gRSSNzO — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

Residents took to social media to share photos and videos of waterlogged roads as well as express their frustration. Furthermore, they sought immediate action from the authorities to solve the waterlogging issues in different parts of the city.

"Every year the same old story, one downpour is all it takes for #gurgaon to come to a standstill, no change at all last 10 years have been the same," a Twitter user wrote tagging Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Gurugram Police, Prime Minister's Office and Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Every year the same old story, one downpour is all it takes for #gurgaon to come to a standstill, no change at all last 10 years have been the same @DC_Gurugram @gurgaonpolice @PMOIndia is this the Vikas we were talking about @mlkhattar #gurugram #rains pic.twitter.com/DE3XGlFeKB — Sahaj R Kumar (@SahajRKumar) July 4, 2023

Another wrote, "I don’t understand who woke up and planned Gurugram, because it can’t take even the littlest of the rain. Imagine a city where not just the inside or few roads but the whole city has water logging issues, so bad that whole cars get stuck. #GurugramRains #WaterLogging."

I don’t understand who woke up and planned Gurugram, because it can’t take even the littlest of the rain. Imagine a city where not just the inside or few roads but the whole city have water logging issues so bad that whole cars get stuck. #GurugramRains #WaterLogging — Ankur Bagai (@ankurbagai) July 5, 2023

"This is the state of affairs at #SushantLok2&3 after rains. All roads are submerged. This is across all the blocks. Need immediate attention," a third added sharing still of one of the localities in the city.

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster said that many parts of NCR, including Gurugram, could also see heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well. "Intensity may increase by tomorrow and entire Delhi may get good rain," Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and climate change, said in a tweet.

Intense #rain is possible over #Gurugram, west and south #Delhi. May reach parst of #Faridabad as well. Intensity may increase by tomorrow and entire Delhi may get good rain. Enjoy the #monsoon. #DelhiRains @SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) July 4, 2023

As for the national capital, the Met office on Tuesday predicted cloudy weather and occasional showers over the next six to seven days. Officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said three flights were diverted -- two to Amritsar and one to Lucknow -- due to the bad weather.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning moderate rain could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, cloudy weather and intermittent showers are predicted over the next six to seven days.

